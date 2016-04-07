Dr. Robert Lesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lesser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lesser, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemannn U Hosp
Dr. Lesser works at
Locations
Robert S. Lesser MD PC4015 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 252-5151
Nyu Langone Brooklyn Medical Assoc- 902 Quentin Rd902 Quentin Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (917) 736-9740
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thoughtful and helpful when other MDs were not. Spent considerable amount of time explaining the problems and offering recommendations. Very frank and honest about the expectations of available treatment options.Definitely will recommend. Wait time in office was long but worth it!!!
About Dr. Robert Lesser, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemannn U Hosp
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesser has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lesser speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.