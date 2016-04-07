See All Rheumatologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Robert Lesser, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Lesser, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemannn U Hosp

Dr. Lesser works at A. Lawrence Rubin, M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert S. Lesser MD PC
    4015 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 252-5151
    Nyu Langone Brooklyn Medical Assoc- 902 Quentin Rd
    902 Quentin Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 736-9740

Hospital Affiliations
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Lesser, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1245354463
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemannn U Hosp
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lesser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lesser works at A. Lawrence Rubin, M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lesser’s profile.

    Dr. Lesser has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

