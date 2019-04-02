Overview

Dr. Robert Lerner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Lerner works at Bond Clinic PA in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.