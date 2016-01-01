Dr. Robert Lerch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lerch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lerch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Locations
Manhattan Medical Bldg.934 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 389-8585
Howard Menikoff MD PC2 5th Ave, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 473-6497
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Lerch, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1689746257
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerch speaks Polish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerch. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.