Dr. Leposavic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Leposavic, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Leposavic, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They completed their residency with University of KS
Dr. Leposavic works at
Locations
Lux Dermatology - Santa Barbara230 W Pueblo St Fl 2, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 770-8400Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lux Dermatology - Las Vegas653 N Town Center Dr Ste 512, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 796-7546Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lux Dermatology - Manteca296 Cottage Ave, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 624-7006Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lux Dermatology - Porterville573 W Putnam Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 781-1812Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lux Dermatology - Visalia1626 S Court St, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 627-9901Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- California Foundation for Medical Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the BEST. I’ve been going to him for about 20 years. Found 2 skin cancers. Wonderful doctor and great staff!!!
About Dr. Robert Leposavic, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Dutch
- 1396847182
Education & Certifications
- University of KS
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leposavic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leposavic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leposavic works at
Dr. Leposavic has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Boil and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leposavic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leposavic speaks Dutch.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Leposavic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leposavic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leposavic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leposavic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.