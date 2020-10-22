Dr. Robert Leonardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Leonardi, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Leonardi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Leonardi works at
Locations
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Columbia3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 744-4900
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Suite 3002728 Sunset Blvd Ste 300, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 744-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for a kind, compassionate, thorough, doctor who instills complete confidence in you at having chosen him, then Dr. Leonardi is just what you have been searching for. As his patient for a number of years, I can say that he never makes you feel rushed and takes as much time as is needed to assure that you understand his diagnosis and all aspects of his plan of care for you. His staff are also excellent to the person.
About Dr. Robert Leonardi, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1013182898
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonardi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonardi works at
Dr. Leonardi has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonardi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.