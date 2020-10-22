Overview

Dr. Robert Leonardi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Leonardi works at Lexington Cardiology in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.