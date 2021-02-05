See All Ophthalmologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Robert Leonard II, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Robert Leonard II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Miami Hospital.

Dr. Leonard II works at Dean A McGee Eye Institute in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Enid, OK and Shawnee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Dean Mcgee Eye Institute
    608 Stanton L Young Blvd Ste B332, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-1092
  2
    Enid Eye Inc.
    615 E Oklahoma Ave Ste 103, Enid, OK 73701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 233-1532
  3
    Donald P Maxwell Jr MD Pllc
    12318 SAINT ANDREWS DR, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 752-0717
  4
    Robinson Eye Institute Pllc
    501 E MACARTHUR ST, Shawnee, OK 74804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 752-0717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 05, 2021
    He's a really good doctor and listens to patients concerns.
    — Feb 05, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Leonard II, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124097589
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Hospital
    • University of Miami Hospital
    • U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Leonard II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leonard II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leonard II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leonard II has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

