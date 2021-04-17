Dr. Robert Lemon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lemon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Lemon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California Irvine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center.
cCARE7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 447-4949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr, Lemon treated my mom and now my wife. He is amazingly knowledgeable and positive and REALLY works hard for his patients. He is clear in his explanations and plans and respects the intelligence of his patients. IN both my mom and my wife's cases he literally pulled them back from the brink of death. He has earned my respect with unwavering confidence and it is impossible to exaggerate just how highly I would recommend him to anyone fighting cancer. He is a rarity. If you are sick with cancer then you need this doctor.
About Dr. Robert Lemon, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1992867147
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin & Rsrch Found|Scripps Clin &amp; Rsrch Found
- Loma Linda University Medical Center|Riverside Genl Hosp-Loma Linda U Med Ctr
- University Of California Irvine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Dr. Lemon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lemon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lemon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemon has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemon.
