Dr. Robert Leland, MD
Dr. Robert Leland, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Leland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Leland works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group975 North St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-7941
Bouldercentre for Orthopedics PC4740 Pearl St Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 449-2730
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Foothills Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leland has a keen eye, he was able to see what was missed and point me in the right direction. Unable to walk and being in constant pain, he found the cause, asked for more detailed tests and recommended me to Therapy and continued care. It is a long road, but every positive step helps. Grateful, Thank you!!!
About Dr. Robert Leland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1447296025
Education & Certifications
- Ao Fellowship
- Detroit Med Center Wayne State University
- Detroit Med Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- 1985
Dr. Leland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leland works at
Dr. Leland has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Leland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.