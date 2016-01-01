Dr. Robert Lehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lehr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lehr, MD is a dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. Dr. Lehr completed a residency at U Okla. He currently practices at The Dermatology Clinic Inc and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
The Dermatology Clinic Inc2743 NW EXPRESSWAY, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 726-2727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Robert Lehr, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- U Okla
- Bapt Hosp
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
Admitting Hospitals
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Lehr?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehr has seen patients for Shingles, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.