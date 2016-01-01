See All Dermatologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Robert Lehr, MD

Dermatology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Lehr, MD is a dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. Dr. Lehr completed a residency at U Okla. He currently practices at The Dermatology Clinic Inc and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Dermatology Clinic Inc
    2743 NW EXPRESSWAY, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 726-2727

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shingles
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Shingles
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis

Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme
Folliculitis
Fungal Infections
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Telogen Effluvium
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • American Republic
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Community Care Network
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • MedHealthInsurance
  • MultiPlan
  • Planned Administration Inc
  • Principal Life
  • Simplifi
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Robert Lehr, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1619901634
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • U Okla
Residency
Internship
  • Bapt Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • Univ of OK Coll of Med
Medical Education

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
  • Integris Bass Baptist Health Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
