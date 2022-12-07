Overview

Dr. Robert Lehn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and York Hospital.



Dr. Lehn works at American Pain Institute in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in York, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.