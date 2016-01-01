Dr. Robert Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lehman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lehman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Lehman works at
Locations
Alan M. Jonas and Robert B.lehman M.d.1314 Bedford Ave Ste 211, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 733-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Lehman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sheppard-Pratt Hosp
- Sheppard Enoch Pratt Hospital
- Kings County Hospital Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Johns Hopkins University
- Orthopedic Surgery and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.
