Dr. Robert Lehman, MD

Psychiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Lehman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Lehman works at Alan M. Jonas and Robert B.lehman M.d. in Pikesville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Alan M. Jonas and Robert B.lehman M.d.
    1314 Bedford Ave Ste 211, Pikesville, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 733-7333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert Lehman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558461632
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sheppard-Pratt Hosp
    Residency
    • Sheppard Enoch Pratt Hospital
    Internship
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lehman works at Alan M. Jonas and Robert B.lehman M.d. in Pikesville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Lehman’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

