Overview

Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Leggington Jr works at Renal Specialists Of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.