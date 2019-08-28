Dr. Robert Lefkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lefkowitz, MD
Dr. Robert Lefkowitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Magnolia Family Medical Clinic Fqhc2240 E Gonzales Rd Ste 100, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 981-5161
Sierra Vista Family Medical Clinic1227 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 582-4000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Was referred to Dr. Lefkowitz by my PCP for a Colposcopy/Biopsy and he was on time, warm and friendly, knowledgeable and did a great job explaining everything in layman's terms. He put me at ease about my abnormal pap smear and explained what the next steps might be depending on the results from the biopsy. His assistant Judy was also very knowledgeable and friendly.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1780748111
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Lefkowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lefkowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefkowitz has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.