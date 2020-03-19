Dr. Leff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Leff, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Leff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Leff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Care of Tucson Pllc1200 N El Dorado Pl Ste I-900, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 298-8127
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leff?
I am so impressed and thankful for Dr. Leff. He is helping me care for my mother from long distance and could not be more accommodating or caring. I work in the medical field and know that he goes above and beyond. He is very knowledgeable and would be my personal physician of choice if I lived in Tucson.
About Dr. Robert Leff, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063460442
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leff accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leff works at
Dr. Leff speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.