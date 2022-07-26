Overview

Dr. Robert Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Lee works at Retina & Vitreous Associates in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.