Overview

Dr. Robert Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Optum - Family Medicine in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.