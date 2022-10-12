See All Dermatologists in Fort Lee, NJ
Dr. Robert Lee, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lee, NJ. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at SCN Dermatology in Fort Lee, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SCN Dermatology
    2083 Center Ave Ste 2A, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 944-3800
  2. 2
    Premier Dermatology Clinic
    3 Plaza Dr Ste 17, Toms River, NJ 08757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 934-4141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpes Simplex Infection
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Herpes Simplex Infection
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm

Herpes Simplex Infection
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Cosmetic Conditions
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail Diseases
Sebaceous Cysts
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Aging
Skin Allergy
Skin Diseases
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Easily made an appointment by phone. Doctor greeted me friendly, explained what the condition was and proceeded to remove the cyst. Then explained what I should do post visit and told me how long it would take to heal. His words were right on and after the two week healing process he mentioned, he was exactly right. Definitely a refreshing visit, knowledgeable doctor and totally an outstanding physician. If you give him the opportunity to help you, you will have made the right choice.
    Ernest S — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801180807
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

