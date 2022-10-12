Overview

Dr. Robert Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lee, NJ. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at SCN Dermatology in Fort Lee, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.