Dr. Robert Lee, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Robert Lee, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Lee, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
NYU Langone Pediatric Associates--Mineola222 Station Plz N Ste 611, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2532
Winthrop Pediatric Associates175 Fulton Ave Ste 100, Hempstead, NY 11550 Directions (516) 292-1034
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is truly an inspirational doctor and caregiver to me and my brother. I do not have enough words to thank Dr. Lee and his staff for 20 years of services to my family. He is the best doctor ever!!! He takes his time, he is thorough, he listens and has always given the best medical treatment. Dr. Lee has always encouraged my brother and I to do better in school. He has always been a mentor to us. My family is very grateful for his kind and attentive care always. Dr. Lee is an amazing doctor and is always concerned about his patients well being. Love, The Chattergoon Family
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1124231550
- Winthrop-University Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- University of California, San Diego
- Pediatrics
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.