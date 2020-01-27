Overview

Dr. Robert Lee, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Austin Rehabilitation Specialists - North IH-3 in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.