Dr. Robert Lee, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Austin Rehabilitation Specialists - North IH-33000 N Interstate 35 Ste 660, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5266
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent experience. Thank you Dr Lee
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals|University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.