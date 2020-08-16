Overview

Dr. Robert Lee III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Lee III works at Southern Shores Eye Center in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Forked River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.