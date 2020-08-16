See All Ophthalmologists in Manahawkin, NJ
Dr. Robert Lee III, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Robert Lee III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Dr. Lee III works at Southern Shores Eye Center in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Forked River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Southern Shores Eye Center P.A.
    1206 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
    730 Lacey Rd Ste G-07, Forked River, NJ 08731

  Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Farsightedness

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 16, 2020
    Excellent doctor and surgeon!!! Highly recommend him. He took excellent care of my parents and removed their cataracts! Happy to say he is now treating me.
    Mom R — Aug 16, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Lee III, MD

    Ophthalmology
    29 years of experience
    English
    1003866542
    DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Ophthalmology
