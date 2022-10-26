See All Cardiologists in Trinity, FL
Dr. Robert Ledbetter, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Ledbetter, DO

Cardiology
4.5 (173)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Ledbetter, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

Dr. Ledbetter works at Florida Cardiology Associates in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypotension and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samantha Avery, DO
Dr. Samantha Avery, DO
10 (118)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity
    3543 Little Rd Ste A, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 848-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypotension
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypotension
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 173 ratings
    Patient Ratings (173)
    5 Star
    (156)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ledbetter?

    Oct 26, 2022
    An incredible doctor with an amazing staff! This is a doctor that actually cares about his patients. He treats your medical needs with individual attention and solutions and doesn't fall into a one-size-fits-all medical treatment. He balances his medical expertise with common sense to fit you personal needs, creating a medical plan that will result in a successful outcome. His staff is kind, helpful, proficient and efficient. They have gone above and beyond from working us in for an urgent appointment to getting insurance approval for tests and procedures. My husband had a common medical test done and it didn't show anything really "wrong", but Dr. Ledbetter was suspicious. He ran other tests with similar results, then highly suggested a catheterization. The result was that my husband had only one artery barely working. This led to a triple bypass, saving my husband's life. The surgeon asked us what made Dr. L run all the tests. Our answer: He's a great doctor and cares!
    — Oct 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Ledbetter, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Ledbetter, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ledbetter to family and friends

    Dr. Ledbetter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ledbetter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Ledbetter, DO.

    About Dr. Robert Ledbetter, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649224130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Largo Medical Center - Tampa Bay Heart Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Northside Hospital And Heart Institute
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ledbetter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ledbetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ledbetter works at Florida Cardiology Associates in Trinity, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ledbetter’s profile.

    Dr. Ledbetter has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypotension and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ledbetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    173 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledbetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledbetter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledbetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledbetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Ledbetter, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.