Dr. Robert Ledbetter, DO
Dr. Robert Ledbetter, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Trinity3543 Little Rd Ste A, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 848-6400
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
An incredible doctor with an amazing staff! This is a doctor that actually cares about his patients. He treats your medical needs with individual attention and solutions and doesn't fall into a one-size-fits-all medical treatment. He balances his medical expertise with common sense to fit you personal needs, creating a medical plan that will result in a successful outcome. His staff is kind, helpful, proficient and efficient. They have gone above and beyond from working us in for an urgent appointment to getting insurance approval for tests and procedures. My husband had a common medical test done and it didn't show anything really "wrong", but Dr. Ledbetter was suspicious. He ran other tests with similar results, then highly suggested a catheterization. The result was that my husband had only one artery barely working. This led to a triple bypass, saving my husband's life. The surgeon asked us what made Dr. L run all the tests. Our answer: He's a great doctor and cares!
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649224130
- Largo Medical Center - Tampa Bay Heart Institute
- Northside Hospital And Heart Institute
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
