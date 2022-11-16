See All Hand Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Robert Leblanc Jr, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Leblanc Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Leblanc Jr works at Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists
    108 Rue Louis Xiv Ste A, Lafayette, LA 70508

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hands
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 16, 2022
    I was in a serious ATV accident in 2011 which required 7 surgeries In seven years. Dr LeBlanc preformed the last couple surgeries. He is the absolute best!! I couldn't have asked for a better Dr and person to be by my side! Definitely recommend and admire this man. ????
    Dawn Vidrine — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Leblanc Jr, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639398969
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Hand Center
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    • Louisiana State University
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
