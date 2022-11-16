Overview

Dr. Robert Leblanc Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Leblanc Jr works at Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.