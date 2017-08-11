Dr. Robert Leber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Leber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Docs Physicians Affiliated With Beth2422 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710
Mount Sinai Beth Israel Cancer Center440 W 114th St Fl 2 Ste 220, New York, NY 10025
Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Leber is simply the best in my book. His expertise, skill and genuineness both assured me that I was in good hands and put me at ease as a patient. I'm thankful for the treatment and care I continue to receive. A+++
About Dr. Robert Leber, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1952495483
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Leber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leber works at
Dr. Leber has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leber speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Leber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.