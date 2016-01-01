See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Robert Lebby, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Lebby, MD

Sleep Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Lebby, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from University of California Irvine (UCI).

Dr. Lebby works at Ocean Sleep Medicine in Irvine, CA with other offices in Aliso Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Sleep Medicine
    4902 Irvine Center Dr Ste 104, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 407-9958
  2. 2
    Ocean Sleep Medicine
    11 Mareblu, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 446-8990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Insomnia
Sleep Apnea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Parasomnia Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lebby?

    Photo: Dr. Robert Lebby, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Lebby, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lebby to family and friends

    Dr. Lebby's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lebby

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Lebby, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Lebby, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457344129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Programs
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland Or
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California Irvine (UCI)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California San Diego (UCSD)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lebby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lebby accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lebby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lebby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Lebby, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.