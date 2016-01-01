Dr. Robert Lebby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lebby, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Lebby, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from University of California Irvine (UCI).
Ocean Sleep Medicine4902 Irvine Center Dr Ste 104, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 407-9958
Ocean Sleep Medicine11 Mareblu, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Directions (949) 446-8990
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1457344129
- University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Programs
- Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland Or
- University of California Irvine (UCI)
- University of California San Diego (UCSD)
Dr. Lebby accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebby speaks Spanish.
