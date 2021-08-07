Dr. Robert Leak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Leak, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Leak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Leak works at
Locations
Ortho SC210 Village Center Blvd Ste 200, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 944-6141Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Conway Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leak?
Excellent doctor! He listened closely, and answered all of my questions. He is extremely knowledgeable in his field, and diagnosed and effectively treated my hand pain. I highly recommend this surgeon!
About Dr. Robert Leak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French
- 1962468587
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leak has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leak speaks French.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Leak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leak.
