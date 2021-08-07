Overview

Dr. Robert Leak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Leak works at Ortho SC in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.