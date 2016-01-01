Dr. Leach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Leach, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Leach, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System, Magnolia Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Leach works at
Locations
Pulmonology5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3006Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Miller County Dialysis816 East St, Texarkana, AR 71854 Directions (870) 772-2756
Idabel Dialysis1319 S Lynn Ln, Idabel, OK 74745 Directions (580) 286-1108
Hempstead County Dialysis1301 N Hervey St Ste B, Hope, AR 71801 Directions (870) 722-8927
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Magnolia Regional Medical Center
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Leach, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1114910411
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leach works at
Dr. Leach has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leach speaks Arabic.
Dr. Leach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.