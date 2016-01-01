Overview

Dr. Robert Leach, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System, Magnolia Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Leach works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX with other offices in Texarkana, AR, Idabel, OK and Hope, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.