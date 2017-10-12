Dr. Robert Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lazar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Commack, NY. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Robert M. Lazar MD PC1092 Jericho Tpke Ste 2S, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 543-8660
- Huntington Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Dr. Lazar is so friendly and knowledgeable and makes you feel at ease ... makes the whole colonoscopy process not so bad.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lazar speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
