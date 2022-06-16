Dr. Lavey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Lavey, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lavey, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Lavey works at
Locations
Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612
Provision Center for Proton Therapy, 6450 Provision Cares Way, Knoxville, TN 37909
The Maurer Family Cancer Center, 960 W Wooster St Ste 118, Bowling Green, OH 43402
Hospital Affiliations
Wood County Hospital
He combines knowledge, experience and compassion into an extremely fine medical professional. I recommend him very highly.
- 43 years of experience
- University Calif
- Duke University Hospital
- Highland Genl Hosp
- Stanford University
- Harvard Medical School
- Radiation Oncology
