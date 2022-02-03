Overview

Dr. Robert Laughlin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Laughlin works at PREMIER MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.