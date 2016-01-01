Overview

Dr. Robert Larew, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Larew works at IU Health Arnett Family Medicine in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.