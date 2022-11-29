Dr. Robert Lapenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lapenna, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lapenna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Hillsdale Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital and Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lapenna works at
Locations
-
1
Borgess Cardiology Group1717 Shaffer St Ste 232, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 381-3963
-
2
Borgess Womens Health3035 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Directions (269) 565-9100
-
3
Kwasi Opuni Boakye M.d. PC30 S Howell St, Hillsdale, MI 49242 Directions (269) 226-5050
-
4
Ascension Medical Center Borgess Immediate Medical Care7901 Angling Rd, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 324-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Hillsdale Hospital
- Oaklawn Hospital
- Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lapenna?
Dr. LaPenna’s expertise, level of excellence and bedside manner are incredible! His attention to detail, and his dedication to precision and bedside manner are just a few of the many qualities that set him apart in the medical arena. I cannot recommend him highly enough!. He is also very kind, humble and approachable.
About Dr. Robert Lapenna, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1740265636
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapenna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapenna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapenna works at
Dr. Lapenna has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapenna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapenna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.