Dr. Robert Lanoue, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Lanoue, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Neurology Specialists6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 315, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-5400
Neurology Specialists1000 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 461-5400
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Timely, professional, knowledgeable. MD is great listener and communicator
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va
- Neurology
Dr. Lanoue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanoue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanoue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanoue has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanoue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanoue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanoue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanoue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanoue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.