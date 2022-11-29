Dr. Robert Langdon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langdon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Langdon, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Langdon, MD is a Dermatologist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED.
Locations
Guilford Surgery Center LLC5 Durham Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-8625
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Top knotch!
About Dr. Robert Langdon, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1710017181
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Medical Center
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langdon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
191 patients have reviewed Dr. Langdon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langdon.
