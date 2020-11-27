Overview

Dr. Robert Langdon, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Midlands, Methodist Fremont Health, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson.



Dr. Langdon works at Nebraska Cancer Specialists-Physicians of Oncology Hematology West in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.