See All Hand Surgeons in Goshen, IN
Dr. Robert Lane, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Lane, DO

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Lane, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Goshen, IN. 

Dr. Lane works at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen Physicians Orthopedics Sports Medicine
    1824 Dorchester Ct Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Broken Arm
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Broken Arm
Complications of Joint Prosthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lane?

Jun 16, 2022
Dr. Lane has wonderful bedside manner and is very personable. He was very thorough with my mother and did a fantastic job with her surgery. No complaints at all!
Matt M. — Jun 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Lane, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Lane, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lane to family and friends

Dr. Lane's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lane

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Lane, DO.

About Dr. Robert Lane, DO

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1780096156
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Lane, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lane works at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Lane’s profile.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.