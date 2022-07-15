Dr. Robert Lamport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lamport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lamport, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lamport works at
Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic Main1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7519Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
-
2
Watson Clnc Llp2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3689Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Lamport!!! He is thorough and explains things so well. He has a great disposition and we’re thankful We found him! He gets resolution and makes you feel like you’re in great hands.
About Dr. Robert Lamport, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1750369138
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamport has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamport works at
Dr. Lamport has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamport. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamport.
