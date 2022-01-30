Dr. Robert Lalouche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalouche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lalouche, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Uap Clinic Pharmacy1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Union Hospital
answered every question in an understanding way and delivered my baby, hardly no pain during or after birth. good doctor and was always around when I needed questions answered, very professional and does his job great. thank you Dr. Lalouche
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Lalouche has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalouche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalouche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lalouche has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalouche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalouche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalouche.
