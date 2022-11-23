Dr. Robert Lalane III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalane III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lalane III, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lalane III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lalane III works at
Locations
-
1
Quest Diagnostics6298 Linton Blvd Ste 100, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (407) 254-2500
-
2
Northwest Broward Orthopaedic Associates5901 Colonial Dr Ste 201, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 776-6880Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lalane III?
Dr Lalane is an expert of course but he’s also a marvel at explaining complicated things clearly and plainly. He’s a consummate professional and a kind doctor who spends time with each patient. You can tell he loves what he does! His staff is absolutely heaven-sent! Never have I experienced such a helpful, on-the-ball group of sweethearts. Honestly this is one of the top doctors’ offices I’ve ever been to, and I’ve been to Sloan Kettering. That’s how much I think of them.
About Dr. Robert Lalane III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1548553431
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lalane III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalane III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalane III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lalane III works at
Dr. Lalane III has seen patients for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalane III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalane III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalane III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalane III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalane III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.