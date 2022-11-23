Overview

Dr. Robert Lalane III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lalane III works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.