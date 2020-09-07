Dr. Robert Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lai, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lai, MD is an Urology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with National Park Medical Center and Saline Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2507 N Richmond Rd Ste A, McHenry, IL 60051 Directions (847) 802-7090
- 2 1910 Malvern Ave Ste 301, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (501) 623-2304
-
3
Osf Medical Group -college Ave.1701 E College Ave, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 664-3160
-
4
Osf St. Joseph Medical Center2200 E Washington St, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 662-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- National Park Medical Center
- Saline Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, friendly staff, I was seen promptly. Over the course of 2 visits (more to come), Dr Lai proved to be compassionate, a great listener and presented a fine combination of professionalism and good humor (huge, in my book). At this point in our professional relationship, Dr Lai has my highest possible recommendation.
About Dr. Robert Lai, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.