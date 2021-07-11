Overview

Dr. Robert Lagrou, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Lagrou works at New Oakland Family Centers in Okemos, MI with other offices in Southgate, MI, Detroit, MI and Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.