Dr. Robert Lagrou, DO
Dr. Robert Lagrou, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
New Oakland Family Centers2300 Jolly Oak Rd, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 679-2050
New Oakland Child-adolescent and Family Center13305 Reeck Ct, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (734) 225-2090
- 3 1300 Broadway St Ste 400, Detroit, MI 48226 Directions (586) 335-2006
New Oakland Child-adolescent and Family Center8150 E 13 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 825-9700
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Lagrou has been nothing short of amazing. He really takes the extra time to listen to his patients and helps them process what they’re going through. He has helped me tremendously as well as his staff. Most psychiatrists will just ask questions, write prescription, and schedule an appointment 30 days out. He is not like most psychiatrists. I will forever be grateful for being placed into his care, it has changed my life.
About Dr. Robert Lagrou, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Lagrou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagrou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagrou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagrou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagrou.
