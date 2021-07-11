See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Okemos, MI
Dr. Robert Lagrou, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Lagrou, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Lagrou works at New Oakland Family Centers in Okemos, MI with other offices in Southgate, MI, Detroit, MI and Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Oakland Family Centers
    2300 Jolly Oak Rd, Okemos, MI 48864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 679-2050
  2. 2
    New Oakland Child-adolescent and Family Center
    13305 Reeck Ct, Southgate, MI 48195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 225-2090
  3. 3
    1300 Broadway St Ste 400, Detroit, MI 48226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 335-2006
  4. 4
    New Oakland Child-adolescent and Family Center
    8150 E 13 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 825-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 11, 2021
    Dr. Lagrou has been nothing short of amazing. He really takes the extra time to listen to his patients and helps them process what they’re going through. He has helped me tremendously as well as his staff. Most psychiatrists will just ask questions, write prescription, and schedule an appointment 30 days out. He is not like most psychiatrists. I will forever be grateful for being placed into his care, it has changed my life.
    — Jul 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Lagrou, DO
    About Dr. Robert Lagrou, DO

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629279351
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lagrou, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagrou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lagrou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lagrou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagrou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagrou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagrou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagrou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

