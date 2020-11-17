Dr. Lagrone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Lagrone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lagrone, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hardin Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Lagrone works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Rheumatology2001 Charlotte Ave Ste 102, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 321-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Hardin Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've already recommended Dr. LaGrone several times. I leave every appointment in amazement. Other doctors are desperately trying to get away as soon as possible because they see a different patient every 15 minutes. Dr. LaGrone is NOT like that. He has never spent less than an HOUR with me. He explains the pros and cons of prescribed medicines, what they do, and how they work. He not only listens, he answers questions. I'm so glad a friend recommended Dr. LaGrone.
About Dr. Robert Lagrone, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1417903378
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Dr. Lagrone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagrone works at
Dr. Lagrone has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagrone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagrone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.