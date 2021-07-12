Overview

Dr. Robert Lafsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Lafsky works at Loudoun Gastroenterology in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.