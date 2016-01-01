Dr. Lacoste has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Lacoste, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lacoste, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.
Locations
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 652-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Elite Care Solutions LLC1715 Indian Wood Cir Ste 200, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (216) 831-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Lacoste, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacoste accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacoste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacoste. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacoste.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacoste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacoste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.