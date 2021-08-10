Overview

Dr. Robert Lacin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universite De Lausanne, Faculte De Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lacin works at REX Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists (Raleigh) in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Clayton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.