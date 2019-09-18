Overview

Dr. Robert Kukla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Taylorsville, NC. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kukla works at Piedmont Cardiology Associates in Taylorsville, NC with other offices in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.