Dr. Robert Kropac, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Kropac, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.

Dr. Kropac works at Orthopaedic Center of the Virginias in Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Center of the Virginias
    311 Courthouse Rd, Princeton, WV 24740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 487-2297
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

  • Princeton Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 26, 2022
    Dr. Kropac is the most professional doctor that I have ever had the opportunity to visit. He has the most thorough exam for a first time exam patient that I have experienced. I wish him well in his retirement. The community will definitely miss him
    — Feb 26, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Kropac, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174628176
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Dr. Robert Kropac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kropac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kropac has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kropac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kropac works at Orthopaedic Center of the Virginias in Princeton, WV. View the full address on Dr. Kropac’s profile.

    Dr. Kropac has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kropac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kropac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kropac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kropac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kropac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

