Overview

Dr. Robert Kroopnick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Kroopnick works at Dr Eric Kraut in Pikesville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.