Dr. Robert Kroeger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kroeger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kroeger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clarinda Regional Health Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kroeger works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Center Pcthe111 S 90th St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-9800
-
2
Clarinda Regional Health Center220 Essie Davison Dr, Clarinda, IA 51632 Directions (712) 542-2176Thursday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Methodist Hospital8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Clarinda Regional Health Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kroeger?
About Dr. Robert Kroeger, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1689677866
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kroeger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kroeger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kroeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kroeger works at
Dr. Kroeger has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kroeger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroeger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroeger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.