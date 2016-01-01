Dr. Krinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Krinsky, MD
Dr. Robert Krinsky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Krinsky works at
First Medical Care8707 FLATLANDS AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 257-7777
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Robert Krinsky, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1942495460
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Krinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krinsky has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krinsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.