Dr. Robert Krinsky, MD

Nephrology
1 (1)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Krinsky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Krinsky works at First Medcare in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    First Medical Care
    8707 FLATLANDS AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 257-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    About Dr. Robert Krinsky, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942495460
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krinsky has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Krinsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

