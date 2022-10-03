Overview

Dr. Robert Kraut, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth East Orlando, AdventHealth Kissimmee, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kraut works at Ocala Eye in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.